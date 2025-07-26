There are several scenarios for end of war. Worst is collapse in Ukraine, - Hodges

Given the international situation, there are currently three or four possible scenarios for the end of the war in Ukraine. The most favorable of them is more active support from the West, which will allow Ukraine to find itself in a sufficiently strong position.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, former commander of the US forces in Europe.

He noted that the worst-case scenario is a complete collapse of Ukraine if the political will is lost and the West refuses to continue supporting Kyiv.

"Then you will have a situation where Russia will not only absorb thousands of Ukrainian soldiers who will be forced to join the Russian army, but will soon begin preparing to invade Moldova or even a NATO country like Latvia," he emphasized.

At the same time, there is also a best-case scenario, according to which the West and the United States, on the contrary, will intensify their efforts, which will help the economy, restore food and energy supplies. In addition, this will be a powerful deterrent signal to China.

"And then Ukraine will be in a strong enough position, and Russia will exist within its borders," the general explained.

In another scenario, the current state of affairs in Ukraine could continue for the next year. Alternatively, Ukraine could follow Israel's approach and make itself completely unacceptable to Russia by remaining in a state of constant war readiness.

Earlier, Hodges said that the Kremlin is seeking to avoid general mobilization, especially in large cities. The Russians will rely on tens of thousands of North Koreans to join their ranks.