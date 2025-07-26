Serbia will not impose sanctions against Russia

In the first 100 days of his government, Serbian Prime Minister Đuro Macut confirmed that Belgrade maintains ties with Moscow, while condemning the aggression in Ukraine and signing new agreements with the EU. He said that Serbia would not impose sanctions against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Polskieradio.

"As long as I am the Prime Minister, we will not impose sanctions against the Russian Federation," he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned progress in rapprochement with the European Union. He recalled that his cabinet had signed an agreement to finance a multi-year operational program for the sectors and energy, which provides 240 million euros in grant assistance from the EU.

"This is a clear signal that we are moving forward on the path of European integration," Macut emphasized.

