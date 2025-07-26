Civilian killed in FPV drone attack on Kostiantynivka

Today, on July 26, Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region with an FPV drone, killing a civilian.

This was reported by the head of the Kostiantynivka CMA Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET reports.

"The war continues to take lives without mercy. Today, the Russian occupation forces attacked the Kostiantynivka community again, this time with an FPV drone. As a result of this insidious attack, a civilian resident of the city was killed," the statement said.

It is also noted that this is not the first time that drones have been used to terrorize civilians.

"Such strikes are unpredictable and cause significant damage not only to infrastructure, but also take the most precious thing - human lives. We urge all residents to take care of themselves and their loved ones! Do not ignore the threat - evacuate to safer regions in a timely manner," added the head of the CMA.

