Heavy fighting continues in Novopavlivka direction, occupiers, regardless of losses, are trying to develop offensive - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, over the past day, July 26, 2025, the occupiers attacked our positions near Starytsia and Vovchansk. The enemy's assault was unsuccessful.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation.

As noted, in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy's attempts to improve the tactical situation near Novovasylivka, Holubivka, and Zahryzove were neutralized by Ukrainian defenders.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Lyman sector, our brave soldiers repelled the enemy's attacks near Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodyazy, Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders prevented the loss of positions near Hryhorivka, Siversk, and Verkhnekamianka.

It is also noted that in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, Russian invaders' assault actions were aimed at our positions near Bila Hora, Klishchiyivka, and in the urban area of Toretsk. Our defenders are bravely holding the line, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

"In the Dobropillia sector, the enemy tried to conduct assault operations in the areas of Novooleynivka, Poltavka, Shevchenko Pershyi, Volodymyrivka, Kopteve, Novotoretske, Razine, and Rodynske. All enemy attacks were repelled with significant losses for the occupants," the statement said.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian invaders tried to realize their numerical superiority and break through our defenses near the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Novohrodivka, Myrnohrad, Novoukrainka, Novoekonomichne, Pishchane, Vidrodzhennia, Lysivka, Kotlyne, and Zvirove. Ukrainian defenders also repelled enemy assaults near Udachne, Horikhove, Novosergiyivka, Oleksiivka, Filiya, Andriivka, and Molodetske. The enemy continues to amass forces for further attacks. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught, destroying the enemy's superior forces," the OSGT Khortytsia added.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the occupants concentrated their attack efforts in the area of Komar, Zaporizhzhia, Maliivka, Novodarivka, Zelenyi Pole, and Temyrivka. Heavy fighting continues with the enemy, who is trying to develop the offensive despite losses in manpower and equipment. The defense forces continue to resolutely counteract the enemy's attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, and are making efforts to disrupt the occupiers' offensive plans.

