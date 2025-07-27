Russians drop bomb on Illinivka, one person killed

On July 27, the Russian army attacked the village of Illinivka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The enemy used a FAB-250 with an UMPK module. The epicenter of the attack was a private house.

As a result of the attack, a 59-year-old man was killed at his place of residence.

His wife of 56 years and two 45- and 57-year-old neighbors were injured. They were taken to the hospital with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, fractures and abrasions. The victims were provided with qualified medical care.

Among the damaged objects are 6 private houses and cars.

