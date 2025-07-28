Witkoff hopes for end to war in Ukraine before end of Trump’s term

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has called ending the war in Ukraine a task that must be completed before the end of Donald Trump's presidential term.

He said this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

The host asked Wittkoff what he expects to achieve in the next three and a half years of Trump's term and what would be the best way to complete his term as special envoy.

"That we will resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, that we will reach this peace agreement. Because it has to happen. This war, the president was right, it should never have happened. I think we will resolve it," the US official said.

He also stressed the importance of stabilising the situation in the Middle East.

"If we resolve the problems of Russia and Ukraine and conclude a peace agreement, because that's what's needed, if we achieve a lasting peace in Gaza, if we establish a long-term peace in the Middle East, I think those will be the main achievements," Witkoff added.

