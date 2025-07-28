Enemy continues assaults in Pokrovsk sector, tries to cut off Pokrovsk from logistics - 59th SAB

Currently, the Russians are trying to bypass Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, cut it off from logistics and encircle it in order to capture the city with small forces.

According to Censor.NET, Taras Myshak, an officer of the communications department of the 59th separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this in a commentary to "Suspilne".

He noted that currently, enemy assaults are not as intense.

"In early May, there were about 15 attacks per day. now it is about two assaults per day, and usually without the support of equipment, usually these are small infantry groups, two or three of them, trying to infiltrate our interposition space, trying to gain a foothold there and from there try to storm the positions, but in fact they rarely succeed, mostly our drone operators detect and destroy them on the approach to our infantry positions, so now the Russians are not successful in our direction, in our area of responsibility," the military said.

Myshak added that the Russians have now chosen a different tactic. The enemy is trying to bypass Pokrovsk to cut it off from logistics.

"Of course, it is impossible to wage war without logistics, without the supply of ammunition, manpower, food, it is simply impossible to continue fighting, and they are counting on this to take Pokrovsk in a ring and then capture the city with such, so to speak, small forces. But they have not succeeded so far. They continue to suffer significant losses and, as you can see from the map, Pokrovsk is still far from being surrounded," said Myshak.

He added that Russian troops are suffering heavy losses in this area. Myshak points out that the army of the aggressor country has well-trained drone crews. The occupiers are actively using FPV drones, fibre-optic drones and "Shahed", "Molniya" and "Lancet" drones, as well as guided aerial bombs and artillery to strike at the positions of the Defence Forces.

As a reminder, the day before, the OSGT "Khortytsia" reported that the Russian occupiers had made some progress between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region.