Ambassador Makeiev on NABU and SAPO: Germany will not ignore anti-corruption risks on Ukraine’s path to EU

Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev said that Berlin will not turn a blind eye to the problems with anti-corruption and the rule of law in Ukraine, as these are the basic principles of the European Union.

He said this in an interview with European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

Commenting on the adoption of Law No. 12414, which links the NABU and the SAPO to the Prosecutor General's Office, Makeiev emphasized that such decisions are a concern for partners.

"When you take on a leadership role in helping Ukraine on this path - and Germany is doing just that - you can hardly expect to turn a blind eye to basic issues," the diplomat said.

At the same time, he said that Ukraine and Germany are resuming intergovernmental consultations, a format that Berlin uses only with selected partners. According to him, European integration should become a key topic in bilateral cooperation.

