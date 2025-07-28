Zelenskyy blocked Ukraine’s receipt of €1.5 billion in aid by failing to sign ARMA law - Anti-Corruption Action Center

Ukraine did not receive €1.5 billion on time because President Zelenskyy failed to sign the law on ARMA.

"It seems that after protests and critical statements from international partners, the Office of the President finally found the folder with unsigned laws. Yesterday, the president signed the law on ARMA reform. It took over a month for Zelenskyy and Parliament Speaker Stefanchuk to sign it.

This ARMA bill was one of the reforms Ukraine promised the EU as part of the Ukraine Facility program. However, it was ‘not completed’ by the declared deadline. As a result, Ukraine did not receive €1.5 billion on time. That amounts to over UAH 73.5 billion," the statement reads.

Anti-Corruption Action Center hopes that other laws still unsigned by the president will be submitted to the Office of the President in the coming days.

Read more: EU welcomes signing of ARMA law. This is in line with Ukraine Facility commitments for 1st quarter, - Mathernova

"In particular, bill No. 11321 on the transparency of parliamentary committee meetings has been waiting for the president’s signature for over six months.

And it’s clear why — if this law were in effect, Buzhansky and his associates would hardly have been able to so easily push through the shameful amendments concerning NABU and SAPO during last Tuesday’s law enforcement committee session," the Anti-Corruption Center concluded.

