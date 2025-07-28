Trump is no longer going to talk to Putin

US President Donald Trump has said that he is no longer going to talk to dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, the US leader said this during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump was asked about his disappointment with Vladimir Putin and the fact that he lied to him about his intentions in Ukraine.

"Well, I don't want to use the word 'lied'. All I know is that we would have a good talk and it seemed three times that we would have a ceasefire and maybe peace. ... And suddenly missiles are flying at Kyiv and other cities. And I asked: "What does this all mean?" he said.

Trump said he spoke with Putin 3-4 hours ago.

"And it looked like we were on our way. And then I said: forget it. And I'm not going to talk anymore. You know, this has happened too many times, and I don't like it," the US leader added.

As a reminder, on July 28, 2025, Trump said that he saw "no progress" in resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine, so he was reducing the timeframe for reaching a truce to 10-12 days.