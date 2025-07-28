ENG
News Negotiations in Turkey
Erdogan: Turkey will soon have peace talks table, and this bloody war will end

Turkish President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country is ready to hold peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Erdogan said this during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, his statement on the social network X was quoted by the Turkish Communications Directorate, Censor.NET reports.

"Just as the negotiating table was set in Istanbul, the peace table will be set in Turkey in the near future, and this bloody war will end," Erdogan said.

Earlier it was reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking to organize a direct meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He will discuss this issue with Donald Trump.

Read more: Russian "memorandum" on ceasefire is full of ultimatums - Foreign Ministry

