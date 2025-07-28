YouTube blocked pro-Russian channels of journalist Latynina and former MP Balashov in Ukraine

YouTube has blocked channels on Ukrainian territory belonging to individuals sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), including Russian journalist Yulia Latynina, known as an "friend" of Oleksii Arestovych.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), Censor.NET informs.

YouTube also blocked three more channels spreading narratives aligned with Russian propaganda.

Specifically, the channel of Russian journalist Yulia Latynina and two channels of former Ukrainian MP Hennadii Balashov were blocked. Balashov left Ukraine at the start of the full-scale invasion and faces criminal proceedings in Ukraine.

These individuals are subject to NSDC sanctions enforced by the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated July 20, 2025, the CCD reminded.

