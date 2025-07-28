Shmyhal discusses drone production and strengthening Ukraine’s defense with defense ministers of Latvia and Spain

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held separate talks with Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

During the conversation with Spruds, the parties discussed the needs of the Defense Forces, joint drone production for Ukraine, and follow-up on agreements from the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

"I thanked Latvia for its contribution to strengthening our defense capabilities — in particular, for supplying UAVs to the Defense Forces and for the recent decision to provide 42 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers. The first batch has already been delivered to Ukraine," Shmyhal noted.

The ministers agreed on further steps for cooperation, including intensifying dialogue with the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries.

In his conversation with Robles, Shmyhal discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities — on land, at sea, and in the air.

"We are preparing the relevant agreements. I expressed gratitude for Spain’s significant contribution to supporting our country, particularly in helping protect our skies from Russian strikes. We also appreciate the training and treatment of Ukrainian servicemembers. We will continue our fruitful cooperation for the sake of security and peace," the defense minister stated.

