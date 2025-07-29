Ruscists attacked village of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region during receiving of humanitarian aid: 5 dead, some wounded (updated). PHOTOS

On 29 July, at around 10:38 a.m., Russian troops allegedly attacked the village of Novoplatonivka in the Borivska territorial community of the Izium district in Kharkiv region with a multiple rocket launcher system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, a local shop caught fire as a result of the enemy attack. The area of the fire is currently being clarified.

According to preliminary data, five civilians were killed in the shelling, and three more sustained injuries of varying severity.

An investigative team, explosives experts and forensic experts arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting the war crime and collecting evidence.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As explained later by the State Emergency Service, people gathered together to receive humanitarian aid - at that time Russian terrorists launched MLRS attacks on civilians.

In addition, the enemy shelled the village of Pisky-Radkivski today. Fires broke out in a shop building and in a private house.











Units of the State Emergency Service were involved in eliminating the enemy attack: 13 firefighters, a community rescue officer and 3 vehicles.