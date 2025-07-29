We discussed key needs of Armed Forces, in particular, air defense systems and missiles for them - Syrskyi about his conversation with Breuer

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, General Carsten Breuer.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"He spoke about the current situation in the combat areas. I emphasized the importance of strengthening the protection of our cities and critical infrastructure from combined Russian air attacks. We discussed the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, air defense systems of various ranges and missiles for them, radars, etc.", the statement said.

Syrskyi also thanked Germany for its significant assistance in equipping our army with armored vehicles and artillery systems, developing integrated air defense, and training Ukrainian soldiers.

"I am particularly grateful to the German government for its participation in financing defense programs of Ukrainian manufacturers. Currently, we consider foreign investment in the Ukrainian defense industry to be a key element of assistance," emphasized the Chief of Defense.

Syrskyi expressed his belief that the joint work of Ukraine and Germany will bring concrete results important for the national interests of both countries and the security of the entire European space.

Read more: Germany delivered Patriot systems to Ukraine outside Trump’s aid scheme - German Defense Ministry