Group of doctors who helped draft dodgers obtain disability status and leave country in exchange for bribes has been exposed – SBI. PHOTOS

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have detained and served notices of suspicion to three doctors from a Kyiv municipal hospital who profited by arranging illegal departures abroad for men of conscription age.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Bureau of Investigation.

As noted, the offenders organised fictitious inpatient treatment for those wishing to avoid military service on the basis of a fictitious diagnosis. During the alleged inpatient treatment, such patients did not even visit the medical facility, but simply checked in by phone or came there once a week.

"Based on the medical documents for this alleged treatment, their clients were granted disability status, which allowed the men to leave the country without hindrance. The service cost USD 10,000–15,000 per person," the statement says.

Law‑enforcement officers detained the three doctors while they were receiving another payment tranche of USD 5,000.

They have been notified of suspicion for the illegal transfer of persons across the state border, official forgery, and accepting unlawful benefits (Articles 332, 366, and 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Preventive‑measure hearings are pending.

The investigation continues to identify all those involved in the scheme.