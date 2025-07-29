Border crossing for $15,000: scheme to smuggle draft evaders exposed in Volyn – SBGS. PHOTOS

In Volyn, border guards exposed a 34-year-old resident of Kamin-Kashyrskyi district who, for $5,000, helped military-age men illegally cross the border.

This is reported by the State Border Guard Service (SBGS), Censor.NET reports.





He was detained in Rivne region while attempting to smuggle three men—two from Volyn and one from Kyiv. The total cost of the illegal "service" was $15,000. The suspect transported clients to the state border line, which they had to cross on their own.

The man and two accomplices have been charged under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court imposed preventive measures: one received 60 days of nighttime house arrest, the others were placed under 24-hour house arrest.

See more: Hiding in weeds: four draft dodgers detained in Bukovyna – SBGS





All three acted under instructions from the organizer, who is abroad and was engaged in recruiting clients.

See more: He was hidden in car for $8,000: "tourist" to Moldova detained in Odesa region – SBGS. PHOTOS