Hiding in weeds: four draft dodgers detained in Bukovyna – SBGS
On the section of the "Hertsa" unit of the Chernivtsi Border Detachment, a UAV operator detected four individuals in camouflage moving toward the border with Romania, attempting to remain unnoticed among dense vegetation.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
The drone recorded their coordinates, and the border patrol promptly moved to intercept them. During the detention, the offenders attempted to flee but were apprehended.
It was established that the men, residents of Chernihiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, planned to illegally cross the state border using an online map.
Administrative protocols were filed against the detainees under Articles 185-10 and 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine.
