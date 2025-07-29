Britain will recognize Palestine if Israel does not cease fire in Gaza - Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Britain will recognize Palestine as a state during the UN General Assembly in September 2025 if Israel does not agree to a truce in the Gaza Strip by then.

According to Censor.NET, Starmer's statement was quoted by BBC and Sky News.

According to him, if Israel does not agree to put an end to the "terrible situation in Gaza," the United Kingdom will announce the recognition of Palestine as a state.

The British prime minister noted that although air deliveries of humanitarian aid have begun today, he wants at least 500 trucks with humanitarian aid to reach Gaza every day.

Starmer's statement said that the UK still demands that the Hamas terrorist group release the hostages taken back on October 7, 2025. But he also set conditions for Israel.

"This will happen if the Israeli government does not take substantial action to end the appalling situation in Gaza, does not achieve a ceasefire, does not make clear that there will be no annexation of the West Bank, and does not commit to a long-term peace process that will lead to a two-state solution," Starmer emphasized.

The UK will assess the fulfillment of the conditions by both sides before deciding to recognize the state of Palestine.

Starmer was asked what impact this decision would have. The British prime minister hopes that recognizing Palestine will help "change the situation on the ground and provide the assistance that will give hope for a two-state solution in the future."

He says this is part of an 8-point plan he has already discussed with France and Germany.

Starmer denies that this decision is a 180-degree turn after pressure from Labor Party MPs, saying that recognizing Palestine was always part of the plan.

Earlier, Macron promised that France would recognize Palestine as an independent state at a UN conference in September.