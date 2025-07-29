ENG
News Results of Unmanned Systems Forces units’ operations
339 2

USF Forces struck 691 enemy targets within 24 hours. INFOGRAPHICS

Between July 28 and 29, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck 691 unique enemy targets.

This was reported by the USF Forces press service, according to Censor.NET.

Among the destroyed targets were:

  • 169 enemy personnel, including 93 killed;

  • 37 vehicles and 19 motorcycles;

  • 4 artillery systems and 1 tank.

Unmanned Systems Forces results of operations over 24 hours

Additionally, 26 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copters and fixed-wing types) were destroyed, along with 13 UAV operator launch points.

It is noted that from July 1 to 29, a total of 22,120 targets have been destroyed or struck, including 4,856 enemy personnel.

