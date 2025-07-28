USF units eliminated over 100 occupiers in one day. INFOGRAPHICS

Within 24 hours, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) grouping struck 716 unique enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the USF.

Among those hit were:

174 enemy personnel, of which 104 were eliminated;

34 vehicles and 23 motorcycles;

14 artillery systems and 2 tanks.

"Additionally, 27 enemy drones (both copter and wing types) were destroyed, as well as 12 UAV operator launch sites damaged. In total, from July 1 to 28, 21,429 targets have been destroyed or struck, including 4,687 enemy personnel," the report states.

Watch more: Defense forces destroyed Russian drones in sky over Kharkiv region and eliminated occupiers. VIDEO