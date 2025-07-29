Ukraine plans to raise $39 billion in external financing this year – Svyrydenko

Ukraine intends to attract $39 billion in external financing this year, and budget amendments are expected to provide more than UAH 400 billion in additional funding for the security and defense sector.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this, Censor.NET reports.

"This year, Ukraine plans to secure $39 billion in external financing. We are also working with partners for the longer term to ensure stable funding in 2026," she said.

All scheduled August payments will be made on time, and the government will fully meet its social obligations to citizens.

"We also expect a positive decision by the Verkhovna Rada on the budget amendments. This will enable us to meet the needs of the security and defense sector. We are talking about more than UAH 400 billion in additional funds," the prime minister noted.