Petro Andryushchenko, Head of the Occupation Studies Center, reported an increase in radiation levels in Zaporizhzhia region. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine denied this.

"Official statement regarding radiation levels in Zaporizhzhia region: as of 9:20 P.M., the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducted air measurements. The condition is within normal limits — 0.14 µSv/h. The radiation background across the country is stable, there is no threat to the population," the ministry stated.

The MIA added that monitoring continues.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized:

"Sensors measuring radiation background in temporarily occupied territories are available only to the IAEA, and this organization provides verified information on radiation levels in such zones."

Earlier on July 29, Petro Andriushchenko, Head of the Occupation Studies Center, claimed that radiation levels in Zaporizhzhia allegedly rose as the wind blew from the temporarily occupied territory.

