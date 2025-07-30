State Department on shortening deadline for Russia: Time for misinterpretations is over

The US Department of State explained that President Donald Trump was patient with Russia, but the Kremlin misinterpreted the White House's patience.

This was stated by US Foreign Affairs Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"He (President Trump - Ed.) has been patient, and this has probably been misinterpreted by some people. So I think the time for misinterpretations is over," Bruce said.

She recalled that the president spoke about imposing sanctions, as well as secondary sanctions "because certain countries benefit from buying Russian oil". Bruce noted that the president has the authority to impose such restrictions, and this decision is up to him.

"Obviously, President Trump has proven that he should be taken seriously because he is a serious man, and we are seeing the results of this around the world," the spokeswoman said.

Watch more: Earthquake with magnitude of 8.7 recorded in Kamchatka. VIDEO

As a reminder, Trump has reduced Russia's deadline for ending its war against Ukraine to 10 days, starting from 29 July.