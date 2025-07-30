EU prepares loans worth tens of billions to arm Ukraine - Politico

Ukraine's European allies are planning to ask the European Commission for long-term loans to purchase weapons for Kyiv and modernize their own armies.

EU countries are considering joining a new loan scheme under the ReArm Europe program and the European Security Assistance Facility, which provides up to €150 billion in loans. Among those interested are Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Spain, Finland, Hungary, and Lithuania.

France is also likely to join the program, while Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands do not plan to apply. Participation in the scheme will allow countries to receive concessional loans for up to 45 years with down payments of up to 15%.

Even states that do not participate in the program will be able to join joint procurement to reduce the cost of arms supplies.

