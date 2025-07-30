Svyrydenko initiated reboot of ARMA: Duma has already been fired, new competition will be launched immediately

Yesterday, on July 29, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with an initiative to completely reboot the Asset Recovery and Management Agency.

She announced this on her telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The President supported the Government's plan. Today, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the head of the agency was dismissed. I gave an order to urgently launch a new competition. The competition commission will include representatives of the Government and international partners who support Ukraine in the anti-corruption sphere.

The main task is to ensure that all seized assets, assets of sanctioned persons and property belonging to russia work as much as possible for the defence and resilience of Ukraine," she said.

Read more: Zelenskyy signs law on ARMA reform

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, wrote a letter of resignation.