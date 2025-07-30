Russian Navy activity in Black Sea has fallen - Navy
Russia has significantly reduced the use of its naval carriers in the Azov-Black Sea region in recent months.
This was announced by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, over the past three months, including July, the Russian Federation has been using naval carriers only once a month.
"Previously, they used them much more actively. Probably, they still have some difficulties with the operation of the ship and boat fleet in the Azov-Black Sea region," Pletenchuk said.
Pletenchuk emphasized that the situation was caused by the forced abandonment of the base in Sevastopol. As a result, the Russians cannot maintain a permanent presence in the Black Sea and are forced to rely on small vessels.
