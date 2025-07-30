China and Russia to hold joint exercises near Vladivostok in August - Chinese Defense Ministry

In August, the navies of China and Russia will hold joint exercises "Maritime Interaction-2025" in the sea and airspace near Vladivostok, as well as joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of the People's Republic of China, Zhang Xiaogang, at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

As noted, after the exercise, part of the forces from both sides will join the next joint patrol in certain areas of the Pacific Ocean. According to the Chinese military, these measures are not directed against any third party and are not related to the current international situation.

The exercise is part of the annual plan of military cooperation between China and Russia.

