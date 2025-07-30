Decline in sabotage attacks against military recorded in Ukraine - Niebytov

Police record decline in sabotage attacks against the military in Ukraine, including vehicle arsons

According to Censor.NET, Andrii Niebytov, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine and Chief of Criminal Police, reported this during a working meeting with criminal police unit leaders.

"Compared to 2024, we are indeed seeing a decrease in sabotage attacks against the military, including torchings of vehicles: 132 incidents were recorded in the first six months of 2025, compared to 244 in the same period last year," he said.

Niebytov noted that this reflects effective police work, timely identification of perpetrators, well-established analytics, and rapid response to suspicious activities.

He also said that the police, in cooperation with the SSU, prevented 24 terrorist attacks this year.