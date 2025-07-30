Russian agent in Air Force was preparing enemy strikes on F-16 and Mirage 2000 airfields, detained - SSU

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service exposed a serviceman of the Ukrainian Air Force. He was preparing strikes on airfields where F-16 and Mirage 2000 fighter jets are based.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine press center, as reported by Censor.NET.

The GRU agent turned out to be a flight instructor, a major in one of the Ukrainian Air Force brigades. The unit in which this person served carries out combat missions to shoot down enemy missiles and drones, as well as practicing on ground targets, supporting Ukrainian army operations from the air.

The investigation established that this agent was carrying out several hostile tasks simultaneously.

Firstly, he transmitted information for the preparation of new Russian missile and drone attacks on military air force targets.

In particular, the enemy's priority targets were airfields where F-16, Mirage 2000, and Su-24 aircraft were based.

The agent collected the coordinates of these aircraft, their schedules, and the order in which they were to take off.

In addition, to ensure the success of the enemy strike, the suspect prepared and handed over to the occupiers an analytical report on what he considered to be the necessary tactics for carrying out combined strikes. This was supposed to allow the Russian forces to strike "around" the defenses of the relevant military facilities.

Secondly, the agent transmitted personal data of Ukrainian Air Force pilots, their aircraft serial numbers and weaponry, and combat flight tactics to Russian military intelligence.

For the sake of secrecy, the suspect communicated with a Russian special services agent via an anonymous email channel and used "secret chats" in messengers.

SSU officers documented the agent's crimes and detained him after he attempted to gather a "new batch" of information.

Investigators from the Security Service plan to inform the detainee of the charges against him under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.