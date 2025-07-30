Peskov on elections in Moldova: Russia does not interfere in internal affairs of other countries
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has no intention of interfering in the parliamentary elections in Moldova.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.
"Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries," Peskov emphasized.
At the same time, he expressed regret that, in his words, "the electoral rights of many Moldovans are being violated," particularly those living outside the country, including in Russia.
Recall that Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Russia is preparing a large-scale intervention in the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 2025.
