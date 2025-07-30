I respect Zelenskyy, but he made mistake by rejecting offer to make peace, - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had made the wrong decisions regarding the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing European Truth.

Speaking about Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Hungarian prime minister called it a "war between the West and Russia" and said that it would not end without a meeting between the leaders of these sides – Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, Orbán assured that he is guided by the principle of respect in international relations, and this also applies to Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read more: Man who has been fighting on side of Ukraine in war against Russia for over year will be tried in Hungary

"He is the president of Ukraine, elected by the Ukrainian people. I always try to behave appropriately, which is necessary if you want to have good relations. Therefore, I respect President Zelenskyy, but I believe he has made mistakes," he added.

According to the Hungarian prime minister, one such mistake was Zelenskyy's alleged rejection of his proposal last year to conclude a peace agreement.

"He rejected my interpretation that time is on the Russian side's side, but today we have what we have. President Zelenskyy's situation is not easy. It is very difficult to unite a people who are in a hopeless war," Orban believes.