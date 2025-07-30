Ukraine is close to creating its own ballistic missiles - Shmyhal

Ukraine is actively working on the development of ballistic missiles and is very close to having its own weapons for striking targets deep inside Russia.

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in an interview with BBC News Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

When asked when Ukrainian ballistic missiles could appear and be used regularly, Shmyhal replied that this could happen in the near future.

"The President of Ukraine has already announced that Ukraine will have its own ballistics. We are very close to this. That is basically all I can say publicly on this matter," the minister said.

Read more: Shmyhal and Pistorius discussed agreements following Ramstein