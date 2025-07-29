Shmyhal and Pistorius discussed agreements following Ramstein

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a conversation with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Shmyhal reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"During the conversation with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, I thanked him for the support provided, particularly within international coalitions and defense packages. We discussed the agreements reached following the Ramstein meeting. We thank Germany for co-organizing the session. We are preparing for the next Contact Group meetings," the statement reads.

Shmyhal also emphasized that Germany remains a key partner of Ukraine in strengthening its defense capabilities.

"I also informed the minister about the latest Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and the people killed by Russians overnight.

I stressed that Ukraine critically needs to strengthen its air defense. I expressed gratitude for the support regarding the supply of Patriot systems. This is an extremely important step that saves lives. We will continue close cooperation to strengthen our collective security," Shmyhal added.

