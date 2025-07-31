Russia strikes enterprises in Dnipropetrovsk region: fires break out. PHOTOS
Russian occupants attacked the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk region at night.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
"Fires broke out at an agricultural and transport enterprise, which rescuers extinguished," the statement said.
No one was killed or injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password