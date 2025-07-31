Russia strikes enterprises in Dnipropetrovsk region: fires break out. PHOTOS

Russian occupants attacked the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk region at night.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Fires broke out at an agricultural and transport enterprise, which rescuers extinguished," the statement said.

No one was killed or injured.

