ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10310 visitors online
News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
1 856 3

Russia strikes enterprises in Dnipropetrovsk region: fires break out. PHOTOS

Russian occupants attacked the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk region at night.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Fires broke out at an agricultural and transport enterprise, which rescuers extinguished," the statement said.

No one was killed or injured.

Watch more: Consequences of a combined strike on Kyiv: one person killed, 27 injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Attack on Pavlohrad district Fires broke out
Attack on Pavlohrad district Fires broke out
Attack on Pavlohrad district Fires broke out

Author: 

shoot out (14280) Dnipropetrovska region (1622) Pavlohradskyy district (36)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 