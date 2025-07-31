Chernyshov hired security and domestic staff at Naftogaz. NABU investigated this episode - media

NABU is investigating the hiring of security and domestic staff for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov at Naftogaz Ukraine when he was head of the company.

The interlocutors stated that the relevant positions provided for a salary of at least UAH 300,000 per month and exemption from mobilization.

The publication notes that this episode of "employment" at National Joint Stock Company was mentioned in the court ruling, according to which Chernyshov's premises were searched in June. However, due to the adoption of a law that eliminated the independence of anti-corruption bodies, NABU suspended its investigation into this episode.

The case of corruption in the Ministry of Reconstruction during Chernyshov's tenure

Last week, NABU announced that five individuals were suspected of involvement in a corruption scheme in the construction industry involving top government officials.

In particular, Vasyl Volodin, a member of the board of Naftogaz Ukraine, and Maksym Gorbatyuk, former director of commercial affairs at Ukrgazvydobuvannya JSC, and Alla Sushon, former director of the state-owned enterprise Ukrkomunobsluhovannya, are suspected of abuse of office and receiving and providing unlawful benefits on an especially large scale. Maksym Horbatyuk, commercial director of JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannya, Alla Sushon, former director of the state-owned enterprise Ukrkomunobsluhuvannya, and developer Serhiy Kopystira.

On June 13, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Gorbatyuk with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 25 million. On June 17, the court arrested Volodin with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 20 million. On June 20, developer Kopystira received a preventive measure in the form of arrest with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 100 million.

At the time of the crime, Volodin was State Secretary of the Ministry of Community Affairs, and Horbatiuk was an advisor to the head of the ministry, Oleksii Chernyshov, who later became head of Naftogaz, where his colleagues also went to work. Chernyshov now heads the Ministry of National Unity.

According to the investigation, the developer devised a scheme to illegally obtain a plot of land in Kyiv for the construction of a residential complex. To this end, he approached top officials at the Ministry of Regional Development, who created the conditions for the transfer of land to a state-controlled enterprise. The state-owned enterprise illegally entered into investment agreements with the "right" construction company. At the same time, the land and the buildings on it were valued at almost five times less than their market value, and the difference between this valuation and the market value exceeded UAH 1 billion.

According to UP, NABU detectives planned to conduct a search of Chernyshov's premises a year ago, but it was canceled at the request of the Bureau's director, Semen Kryvonos. At the same time, Chernyshov secretly met with Kryvonos, later explaining this meeting as a discussion of Naftogaz's anti-corruption program. Kryvonos himself denied any involvement in the cancellation of the searches at Chernyshov's residence.

On June 27, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 120,002,668, with a number of procedural obligations.

On July 2, a bail of 120 million hryvnia was posted for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov.

On July 2, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court did not remove Chernyshov from his position as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity.

