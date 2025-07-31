The military called attention to the situation involving the new commander of the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade (SCDB), which is fighting in the Kherson region.

A video was posted on social media to show "what happens when raids on the left bank are carried out without adequate cover, good supplies, and established logistics routes."

The posts state that the new commander of the 34th Airborne Brigade is a 27-year-old colonel. The authors note that he does not understand the dynamics of the Kherson direction and "for some reason is destroying everything that has been built there over the years."

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Stanislav "Osman" Bunyatov stated that "this person does not understand what the front line in Kherson is like, what tasks the infantry and UAV crews face, how people live in this area, and how to organize work in a way that yields real results."

"No analysis of the unit's previous actions over months, years, or days. Just blind stubbornness and pointless tasks on islands, from which 90% of personnel never return.



This is a brigade commander who believes that the brigade has done nothing for two years. He cuts back on combat troops who, on their own, pull transport, repair it, equip boats, purchase drones and accessories for them, engage in the destruction of enemy crews — and at the same time have to endure such treatment from a person who is supposed to HELP them.



The brigade is being worn down to zero. People can't take it anymore. If the situation does not change, it will lead to the Russians landing on the right bank.



The high command must remove him and appoint someone who has been with the unit all the way, rather than replacing him with another negative and ambitious fool," he stressed.

