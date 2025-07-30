Russians launched nearly 50 attacks on Defense Forces positions in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of the day, 159 combat engagements have taken place. Today the occupiers carried out 50 air‑strikes, dropping 77 guided bombs. In addition, Russian forces launched 1,292 kamikaze drones and conducted 4,162 attacks on our positions and populated areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the North

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian attacks, with four more engagements ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched seven airstrikes, dropping a total of 17 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 310 artillery strikes, including 10 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian forces repelled ten enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched five offensive actions against Ukrainian positions near Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Kupiansk.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched 18 attacks on Ukrainian positions throughout the day near Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, and Yampolivka, advancing toward Dronivka, Shandryholove, Olhivka, and Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near Serebrianka, Vyiimka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat engagements have been recorded so far. The enemy attempted to advance near Chasiv Yar, Minkivka, Novomarkove, and toward Bondarne. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces launched 13 assaults on Defense Forces positions, focusing their main efforts near Toretsk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and Oleksandro-Kalynove, as well as in the direction of Bila Hora and Pleshchiivka. Ukrainian troops repelled 12 attacks, with one battle still underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian assault units attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 49 times near Popiv Yar, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Orikhove, advancing toward Boikivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoukrainka, and Dachne.

Today in this direction, Ukrainian troops eliminated 83 enemy personnel, 59 of them irrecoverable. One enemy motorcycle and eight UAVs were also destroyed.

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy launched 22 assaults near Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Perebudova, Piddubne, Maliivka, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, and Novopil. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy assault near the settlement of Malynivka. The enemy also carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attempted one attack, trying to advance near the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted three unsuccessful assaults.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Today, special recognition goes to the warriors of the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Ukrainian Naval Infantry, who continue to bravely hold off enemy forces.