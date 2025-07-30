Since early July, USF units have struck over 4,900 occupiers. INFOGRAPHICS
During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) grouping hit 631 unique enemy targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the USF.
The targets hit include
-
132 enemy personnel, of whom 76 were eliminated;
-
33 vehicles and 28 motorcycles;
-
7 artillery systems.
"In addition, 25 enemy drones (wing-type) were destroyed, as well as 15 UAV operator launch sites hit. In total, from July 1 to 30, 22,751 targets were destroyed/damaged, including 4,988 enemy personnel," the report states.
