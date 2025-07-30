ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10768 visitors online
News Photo Results of Unmanned Systems Forces units’ operations
192 1

Since early July, USF units have struck over 4,900 occupiers. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) grouping hit 631 unique enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the USF.

The targets hit include

  • 132 enemy personnel, of whom 76 were eliminated;

  • 33 vehicles and 28 motorcycles;

  • 7 artillery systems.

"In addition, 25 enemy drones (wing-type) were destroyed, as well as 15 UAV operator launch sites hit. In total, from July 1 to 30, 22,751 targets were destroyed/damaged, including 4,988 enemy personnel," the report states.

Watch more: USF operators destroyed "Gvozdika" self-propelled gun, Buk-M1 air defence missile system and other enemy equipment despite active electronic warfare countermeasures. VIDEO

Results of the work of the Unmanned Systems Forces units

Author: 

liquidation (2639) elimination (5546) Unmanned Systems Forces (123) war in Ukraine (3404)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 