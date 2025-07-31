August 1 declared day of mourning in Kyiv

Kyiv declares August 1 a day of mourning for victims of Russian attack.

According to Censor.NET, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko announced this decision.

"Tomorrow, August 1, is declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the enemy’s massive strike on the capital," the statement reads.

On this day, flags will be lowered on all municipal buildings. It is also recommended to lower state flags on buildings of both public and private ownership.

All entertainment events are banned in the city on August 1.

Read more: Consequences of combined strike on Kyiv: 11 dead, including 6-year-old boy (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Recall that on the night of July 31, the enemy attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. The Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts suffered the most damage. According to the latest data, 11 people were killed in the combined strike, including a six-year-old boy.