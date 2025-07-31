Palisa explains what 15 additional leave days mean for servicemen

Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Pavlo Palisa, explained what the increase in annual leave means for servicemen.

"I see many interpretations regarding the new leave regulations. I want to clarify. Previously, everyone had 30 days of leave. Now, 14 days have been added for combatants. This norm existed before, but it did not apply to servicemen during martial law. Now it does. Regarding the guaranteed 15 days: previously, these did not exist, and a situation could arise where, due to a commander’s decision (for example, in a difficult unit situation), a person had no opportunity to take leave at all. Now there are 15 days guaranteed by law. The rest depend on the unit’s capabilities," he said.

A mechanism is also being developed to compensate unused leave days not only after dismissal but annually.

He also reminded that there are an additional 10 days of leave for family circumstances, and, if necessary, travel days are added to each type of leave.

