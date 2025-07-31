Military personnel to receive 15 additional days of leave starting in August – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that, starting in August, Ukrainian servicemembers will be able to take an additional 15 days of leave.

He made the statement in his address on 31 July, Censor.NET reports.

"We have agreed with the military command on a decision granting our troops an extra 15 days of leave, to take effect in August," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also noted that he had signed a law guaranteeing frontline soldiers their payments, as well as all due benefits for the families of fallen defenders.

"This is a guarantee that our warriors at the front will receive their pay, and that the families of our fallen heroes will receive everything they are entitled to," he stressed.

"Also, a law was adopted that provides more opportunities for veteran-owned businesses. These laws now exist and will come into effect. So this day is truly productive and felt by the people. I thank everyone who defends Ukraine, Ukrainians, and Ukrainian national interests," the president added.

Recall that on July 31, the Verkhovna Rada voted to increase state budget spending on the defense sector by UAH 412.3 billion.