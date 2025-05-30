One-time compensation system improved under wartime conditions – Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has initiated amendments to the procedure for granting one-time financial assistance to servicemembers, conscripts, reservists, and their family members. The respective changes have been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

According to the updated regulation, in the event of a servicemember’s death within one year after discharge from military service — if the death resulted from a combat injury, concussion, mutilation, or illness related to the performance of military duties or the course of military service — the date of entitlement to the compensation shall be the date on which the death certificate was officially registered. Previously, the starting point was the date of death stated on the death certificate. These provisions also apply to conscripts and reservists.

Unidentified individuals

The resolution also regulates cases involving unidentified individuals. If a servicemember, conscript, or reservist was initially not identified and their identity was later established, the date of entitlement to compensation shall be the date on which the corresponding amendments were made to the official death record.

Missing persons

The Ministry of Defense also clarified that in the case of individuals who were reported missing and whose death was later officially confirmed, the right to compensation shall be granted from the date recorded in the official death certificate.

In addition, the resolution introduces a unified approach to the disbursement of compensation under martial law. The Ministry of Defense and other state authorities, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy, are now authorized to independently determine the procedures and conditions for providing compensation in cases of servicemembers’ deaths while performing their duties during the period of martial law.

"These changes are intended to make the compensation system more transparent and fair, as well as to adapt it to the realities of wartime," the Ministry of Defense added.