Two people injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv region

On July 31, two people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

At around 9:30 a.m., a 51-year-old man was wounded in Kupiansk after being hit by an FPV drone. At approximately 12:40 p.m., the city was attacked again by a drone of the same type, injuring a 54-year-old man.

Then, at around 5:00 p.m., a Russian drone struck a private residential house in Ruska Lozova, setting the roof on fire. No casualties were reported. The exact type of UAV is currently being identified.

