Two people injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv region
On July 31, two people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.
At around 9:30 a.m., a 51-year-old man was wounded in Kupiansk after being hit by an FPV drone. At approximately 12:40 p.m., the city was attacked again by a drone of the same type, injuring a 54-year-old man.
Then, at around 5:00 p.m., a Russian drone struck a private residential house in Ruska Lozova, setting the roof on fire. No casualties were reported. The exact type of UAV is currently being identified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password