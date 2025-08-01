Ukraine has begun largest construction of defensive structures since start of war - WSJ

Ukraine has launched the largest construction work to strengthen the frontline since the beginning of Russia's invasion. The large-scale construction is aimed at deterring a new summer offensive by Russian troops.

According to the newspaper, the Ukrainian army is currently focusing on the rapid construction of anti-tank ditches and barbed wire in the east.

"The army that digs deeper is the army that survives," Oleh, a military engineer responsible for nearly 300 kilometres of defence lines as part of the large-scale project, told reporters.

According to the newspaper, the frontline strengthening programme has been underway for two years. At the same time, it faces constant problems: delays, Russian strikes, as well as corruption scandals and arrests of officials.

In particular, over the past year and a half, Russian troops have broken through several weak areas of Ukrainian defence and used unfinished borders in the north to launch a new offensive with about 50,000 troops.

"Ukraine hopes that the triple belt of fortifications can stop similar breakthroughs in the east, where Russia is fighting for Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka," the article says.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Ukraine is building three defence belts:

The first line is constructed by infantrymen directly at the front;

Second line - created by engineer troops;

Third line - formed by local administrations to protect key cities and regional centres.

The goal of these defence lines is to stop Russian troops before they break through.

In 2024, more than 46 billion hryvnias have been allocated for fortifications, almost 2% of the total military budget. Officials claim that the actual amount is even higher, but do not disclose exact figures.

War is changing rapidly. While in 2022 the main threat was artillery, and the emphasis was on long trenches, today it is drones. Modern trenches are dug deeper, equipped with shelters for small groups and command posts for UAV operators. Observation posts have lost their effectiveness.

Due to the shortage of heavy equipment, Russia is increasingly using small mobile groups on motorbikes and buggies. In response, Ukrainian troops are installing a dense network of low-visibility metal spirals that hinder movement and make the enemy an easy target for drones.