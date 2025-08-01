Occupiers launched strike UAVs against Ukraine – Air Forces (updated)
On the evening of August 1, Russian invaders launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Forces.
Chernihiv region - threat of enemy strike UAV use reported at 6:09 PM.
Sumy region - threat of enemy strike UAV use reported at 6:11 PM.
Enemy strike UAVs northeast of Chernihiv, heading southwest, reported at 6:48 PM.
Update
Chernihiv region: UAVs heading toward Oster/Desna/Kyiv region reported at 7:42 PM.
Kyiv region (Vyshhorod district) - threat of enemy strike UAV use reported at 7:47 PM.
Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions (Vyshhorod and Bucha districts) - threat of enemy strike UAVs reported at 8:09 PM.
Sumy region - threat of enemy strike UAVs reported at 8:38 PM.
UAV spotted in northeast and east Chernihiv region, heading southwest, reported at 8:40 PM.
Kharkiv (Kharkiv district) - threat of enemy strike UAVs reported at 8:46 PM.
Kyiv region (Brovary and Boryspil districts) - threat of enemy strike UAVs reported at 8:55 PM.
UAV traveling from Chernihiv to Kyiv region, heading toward Kyiv/Vyshhorod from the northeast, reported at 9:09 PM.
