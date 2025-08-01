ENG
Attack of drones
Occupiers launched strike UAVs against Ukraine – Air Forces (updated)

Shahed drones

On the evening of August 1, Russian invaders launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Forces.

Chernihiv region - threat of enemy strike UAV use reported at 6:09 PM.

Sumy region - threat of enemy strike UAV use reported at 6:11 PM.

Enemy strike UAVs northeast of Chernihiv, heading southwest, reported at 6:48 PM.

Update

Chernihiv region: UAVs heading toward Oster/Desna/Kyiv region reported at 7:42 PM.

Kyiv region (Vyshhorod district) - threat of enemy strike UAV use reported at 7:47 PM.

Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions (Vyshhorod and Bucha districts) - threat of enemy strike UAVs reported at 8:09 PM.

Sumy region - threat of enemy strike UAVs reported at 8:38 PM.

UAV spotted in northeast and east Chernihiv region, heading southwest, reported at 8:40 PM.

Kharkiv (Kharkiv district) - threat of enemy strike UAVs reported at 8:46 PM.

Kyiv region (Brovary and Boryspil districts) - threat of enemy strike UAVs reported at 8:55 PM.

UAV traveling from Chernihiv to Kyiv region, heading toward Kyiv/Vyshhorod from the northeast, reported at 9:09 PM.

