Occupiers launched strike UAVs against Ukraine – Air Forces (updated)

On the evening of August 1, Russian invaders launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Forces.

Chernihiv region - threat of enemy strike UAV use reported at 6:09 PM.

Sumy region - threat of enemy strike UAV use reported at 6:11 PM.

Enemy strike UAVs northeast of Chernihiv, heading southwest, reported at 6:48 PM.

Update

Chernihiv region: UAVs heading toward Oster/Desna/Kyiv region reported at 7:42 PM.

Kyiv region (Vyshhorod district) - threat of enemy strike UAV use reported at 7:47 PM.

Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions (Vyshhorod and Bucha districts) - threat of enemy strike UAVs reported at 8:09 PM.

Sumy region - threat of enemy strike UAVs reported at 8:38 PM.

UAV spotted in northeast and east Chernihiv region, heading southwest, reported at 8:40 PM.

Kharkiv (Kharkiv district) - threat of enemy strike UAVs reported at 8:46 PM.

Kyiv region (Brovary and Boryspil districts) - threat of enemy strike UAVs reported at 8:55 PM.

UAV traveling from Chernihiv to Kyiv region, heading toward Kyiv/Vyshhorod from the northeast, reported at 9:09 PM.

