News Attack of drones
3 261 3

Russians launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine – Air Forces

Shahed drones

On the evening of July 31, Russians launched strike drones over Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Forces, according to Censor.NET.

Movement of strike drones

  • Kherson region — threat of enemy use of strike UAVs from temporarily occupied territories.

