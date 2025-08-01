Russians kill one and injure two in Kharkiv region
The Russian army continues attacking Kharkiv region; as a result of today’s shelling, one person was killed and two were injured.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET notes.
On August 1, in the village of Tokarivka, Derhachi community, two men aged 62 and 64 were injured by munitions dropped from a drone. The victims were hospitalized.
Also today, at around 1:15 p.m., Russian forces shelled the village of Lisna Stinka in Kupiansk district. A 75-year-old woman was killed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password