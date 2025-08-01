Russians attacked children’s psychoneurological boarding school in Kharkiv region at night. PHOTOS

On the night of 1 August, Russian occupiers attacked a children's boarding school in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Shevchenkivske village military administration, Serhii Starikov.

"Around midnight, the Shevchenkivska community suffered a brutal air strike. The children's neuropsychiatric boarding school was completely destroyed. At the time of the attack, the building was empty, it was just under guard. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

Residential buildings located nearby were also damaged.

