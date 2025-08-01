Russian forces struck Kharkiv with UAV: 10 injured, including including 5-month-old infant (updated)

Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone on the evening of August 1. There are casualties, including children.

According to Censor.NET, the information was confirmed by Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov.

"An enemy ‘Molniya’ drone strike on the city has been recorded. Details are being clarified. The hostile Molniya UAV hit near a multi-apartment building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district," Terekhov stated.

He later specified that five people have been injured, including a 9-year-old boy.

"A 25-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were injured in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district as a result of the enemy strike. The wounded have been hospitalized and are receiving all necessary medical care," the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

"At present, six people are reported injured. There is also information about damage to two apartment buildings and one vehicle. All relevant services are working on site," Terekhov wrote at 9:26 p.m.

Later, the mayor reported that the number of injured has risen to seven.

"Ten people have now been reported injured, including three children. Among them is a five-month-old infant," Terekhov specified.